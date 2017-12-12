South Africa

Festive season heartbreak as two children drown in Durban river

12 December 2017 - 13:28 By Jeff Wicks
Police divers from the specialised Search and Rescue Unit search the murky depths of the Umdloti River for the bodies of two boys who drowned while swimming on Monday
Police divers from the specialised Search and Rescue Unit search the murky depths of the Umdloti River for the bodies of two boys who drowned while swimming on Monday
Image: SAPS SEARCH AND RESCUE UNIT

Two boys - aged 10 and 11 - drowned while swimming in the Umdloti River‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday.

The boys‚ understood to have been on a school holiday break‚ had sought respite from the Durban heat and taken to the water. They got into difficulty while swimming and disappeared beneath the water’s surface.

Police divers from the Search and Rescue Unit‚ guided by the keen nose of a specialised dog‚ conducted a search for the children on Monday afternoon after they were reported missing.

After a brief search‚ the bodies of the boys were found at a depth of five metres below the surface. The bodies were pulled to the water’s edge.

Police are understood to be investigating an inquest docket to establish the events leading up to the drowning.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Owl tracking technology catches human prey Sci-Tech
  2. Suspected livestock thief fighting for his life after beating by community South Africa
  3. Hawks swoop on Limpopo licensing officers, testing centre closes South Africa
  4. Festive season heartbreak as two children drown in Durban river South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X