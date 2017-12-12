The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has confirmed two cases of the food-borne disease listeriosis meningitis in the metro.

However‚ the municipality’s public health directorate has described the situation as stable.

Residents have been warned to seek medical help for flu-like symptoms‚ diarrhoea‚ fever‚ septicaemia or severe headaches.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the source of the infection in the Bay remained unknown.

“It is a very difficult thing to find. It requires environmental health practitioners to collect specimens from retailers and then confirm through laboratory testing‚” he said.

Kupelo said they had confirmed 24 cases of the disease in the province‚ for both the private and the public sector.

