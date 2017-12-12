Midvaal assessing tornado damage

“At this stage I’m on the ground coordinating efforts of establishing the extent of the damage. We are also trying to help the communities whose homes were destroyed. I’m also going into a meeting right now with the community to properly map the way forward.

“We want to help the people to rebuild and get things normal again under these circumstances and also give them hope‚” Baloyi said.

Baloyi said the places which were severely affected by the tornado were Vaal Marina which is on the banks of the Vaal Dam and a suburb called Mamello.