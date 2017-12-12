Midvaal assessing tornado damage
The mayor of Midvaal local municipality‚ Bongani Baloyi‚ has started the work of assessing the extent of the damage caused by what looked like a tornado that hit the area.
On Tuesday morning‚ Baloyi led a team of officials from the municipality assessing the damage and helping people rebuild their homes.
The Red Ants are assisting residents rebuild their homes as rescue efforts continue at Mamello Informal Settlement. Mayor @BaloyiBongani1 leading operations pic.twitter.com/SkbRNDDpjn— Midvaal Municipality (@MidvaalLM) December 12, 2017
“At this stage I’m on the ground coordinating efforts of establishing the extent of the damage. We are also trying to help the communities whose homes were destroyed. I’m also going into a meeting right now with the community to properly map the way forward.
“We want to help the people to rebuild and get things normal again under these circumstances and also give them hope‚” Baloyi said.
Baloyi said the places which were severely affected by the tornado were Vaal Marina which is on the banks of the Vaal Dam and a suburb called Mamello.
Executive Mayor @BaloyiBongani1 and the mayoral committee conducting a walk-about in the Mamello Informal Settlement in Vaal Marina to assess the extent of the damage caused by last night's #VaalTornado. pic.twitter.com/15evHS64BD— Midvaal Municipality (@MidvaalLM) December 12, 2017
At least 50 people sustained minor injuries after what onlookers described as a 'tornado' caused extensive damage in Midvaal on Monday.
According to ER24‚ when paramedics arrived on the scene they found extensive damage caused by the severe wind. Rooftops were blown off and power lines were damaged.
At least 50 patients sustained minor injuries. Half of the patients were treated on the scene and a total of 25 patients were transported to hospital for further medical care.
Videos and images of the 'tornado' and subsequent destruction flooded social media.
While the SA Weather Service is reviewing the nature of the phenomenon that struck the area near the Vaal dam‚ relief efforts are under way to support the scores of people needing food and other basic supplies‚ with neighbourhood groups from across Gauteng and the Red Cross lending their help.
