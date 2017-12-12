South Africa

Platinum belt attempted murder suspects due in court

12 December 2017 - 11:15 By Bafana Nzimande
Lonmin's multi-shaft Marikana platinum mine, near Rustenburg in North West province,
Lonmin's multi-shaft Marikana platinum mine, near Rustenburg in North West province,
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Three men are due to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the attempted murder of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) branch chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo.

Mdazo was shot five times on 22 July 2017.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) member Nkosinathi Mantashe was arrested and released on R10‚000 bail on November 8.

Police spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the arrested trio are linked to Mantashe’s case.

“The three suspects were arrested on Sunday and will make their first court appearance this morning‚” said Mokgwabone.

The ongoing rivalry between Amcu and NUM has been blamed for a spate of killings in the platinum belt in Rustenburg. Both unions have distanced themselves from the killings and have condemned the violence.

Amcu secured the services of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to probe the killing. The union has offered a R100‚000 reward for information that might help investigators.

READ MORE

AMCU officer leader gunned down outside home

An office bearer of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)‚ Mvelisi Biyela‚ was shot dead outside his home in the mine village ...
Politics
2 months ago

Give workers equity‚ Amcu tells mines threatening retrenchments

Mineworkers should be granted shares in mines threatening retrenchments‚ Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph ...
Business
2 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Neighbour gets three life sentences for 11-year-old's rape and murder South Africa
  2. Platinum belt attempted murder suspects due in court South Africa
  3. New York bomber not on Bangladesh terror list: Dhaka police World
  4. Tasmanian tiger doomed long before humans came along Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X