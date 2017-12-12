Platinum belt attempted murder suspects due in court

Three men are due to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the attempted murder of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) branch chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo.

Mdazo was shot five times on 22 July 2017.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) member Nkosinathi Mantashe was arrested and released on R10‚000 bail on November 8.

Police spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the arrested trio are linked to Mantashe’s case.

“The three suspects were arrested on Sunday and will make their first court appearance this morning‚” said Mokgwabone.

The ongoing rivalry between Amcu and NUM has been blamed for a spate of killings in the platinum belt in Rustenburg. Both unions have distanced themselves from the killings and have condemned the violence.

Amcu secured the services of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to probe the killing. The union has offered a R100‚000 reward for information that might help investigators.