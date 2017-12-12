The case against Mandisi Gwanya‚ the man dubbed the "Port St Johns cannibal"‚ will go before an Eastern Cape regional court on January 23 next year.

The 30-year-old Gwanya who was arrested earlier this year is facing charges of child slaughter and cannibalism for allegedly killing and eating some of the flesh from the body of his four-year-old nephew‚ Kamvelihle Ngala.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali confirmed that the case had been postponed to next year.

"A magistrate’s court cannot finalise a murder case‚ hence it was transferred to a regional court to endorse the DPP's [Director of Public Prosecutions] decision‚" he said.