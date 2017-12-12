South Africa

Religious leaders march on parliament over Trump's Jerusalem move

12 December 2017 - 17:29 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Parliament, Cape Town. File photo.
Parliament, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Religious leaders from different faiths have called on Capetonians to march against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.

On Wednesday‚ the Christian‚ Muslim‚ Jewish and civil society leaders will lead a march to Parliament to call for the downgrading of South Africa’s embassy in Israel.

Trump announced last week that he was officially recognising Jerusalem as the capital‚ defying global opposition. He also promised to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

At a press briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ the Rev Simon Kortjass of St Paul’s Anglican Church in Philippi said: “Israel is a notorious violator of endless and numerous international laws and regulations.”

Al Quds Foundation SA director Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks said the matter was not only about Jews and Muslims but about human rights and justice.

“We hope we will be able to intensify our activism in South Africa‚ appeal to our government and appeal to the international peace-loving community to move very quickly for the freedom and the liberation of the Palestinian people‚” he said.

Heidi Grunebaum‚ from the South African Jews for Free Palestine‚ said they condemned Trump’s declaration.

“[It] is in contempt of international law and of the international community’s consensus‚ which sees Israel’s occupation and annexation of eastern parts of Jerusalem as illegal‚” she said.

“The claims of religion [or] theology as an alibi for oppression‚ segregation‚ dispossession and occupation are spurious.”

Grunebaum said land in the Middle East was not Trump’s to give away and his move would lead to instability.

The group will also hold a picket on Thursday outside the US embassy in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.

Trump Jerusalem move sparks call for new Palestinian uprising

US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital sparked a Palestinian general strike and a call for a new intifada on ...
News
5 days ago

Arabs, Europe, UN reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Arabs and Muslims across the Middle East on Wednesday condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital as an incendiary move in a ...
News
5 days ago

France's Macron says Trump's Jerusalem move 'regrettable'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday branded as "regrettable" his US counterpart Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's ...
News
5 days ago

Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in reversal of policy

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy on Wednesday and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite warnings from around ...
News
5 days ago

Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

President Donald Trump will announce on Wednesday that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy ...
News
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motorist assaults traffic officer South Africa
  2. Religious leaders march on parliament over Trump's Jerusalem move South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘I’m no hero’ insists firefighter who saved boy's life South Africa
  4. Water-wasters face jail in Cape Town's latest crackdown South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X