SABC staff are set to down tools on Thursday after wage talks broke down between unions and management.

Union Bemawu informed members on Monday that it had given the SABC notice of its intention to strike.

The union is demanding a 10% increase‚ while management is offering 4.5%.

The Communication Workers' Union has also reportedly notified management of plans to strike.

Besides salaries‚ the unions have also taken issue with a reported R3.9-million paid to members of the interim SABC board‚ given the corporation's shaky finances.

This would be the second strike at the public broadcaster in recent months. Management has previously staved off labour action by pointing out the SABC's severe financial constraints. The broadcaster has been in talks to receive a state bailout.