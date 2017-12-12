Well-known Maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose has released a new song‚ Soka Ndoda (get circumcised) promoting medical male circumcision to his fans.

The launch was held at the KwaMuhle Museum in Durban on Monday.

Mpungose is part of the health campaign‚ Soka which focuses on encouraging males to get medically circumcised in KwaZulu-Natal‚ working in partnership with the Department of Health to achieve this.

In his song‚ the Maskandi king and Soka Ambassador urges young men to join the campaign to help “save their lives.”

Large clinical trials in South Africa‚ Kenya and Uganda have shown that medical male circumcision reduces the risk of heterosexual men contracting HIV by about 60%.