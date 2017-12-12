South Africa

Sizani loses her bid to have magistrate recuse himself in fraud trial

12 December 2017 - 13:24 By Adrienne Carlisle
The wife of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany‚ Stone Sizani, will have to stay the course in her fraud and money laundering trial. File photo.
The wife of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany‚ Stone Sizani, will have to stay the course in her fraud and money laundering trial. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

Portia "Pankie" Sizani‚ wife of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany‚ Stone Sizani‚ will have to stay the course in her fraud and money laundering trial after she failed in her high court bid to review the presiding magistrate’s decision not to recuse himself.

The 49-year-old former Early Childhood Development (ECD) district coordinator stands accused of defrauding the provincial education department by creating “ghost” teachers and pocketing their salaries between 2009 and 2010.

Sizani contended that acting regional magistrate in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth‚ Mputumi Mpofu‚ was biased against her and she applied for him to recuse himself. Mpofu rejected her allegations of bias and refused to recuse himself. Sizani resorted to the Grahamstown High Court to review his decision.

It was argued that Sizani had developed the perception of bias from the way in which Mpofu always ruled against her during her trial.

But Judge Jeremy Pickering said on Tuesday that none of the alleged manifestations of bias pointed out by Sizani‚ viewed singly or collectively‚ could give rise to a perception of bias on the part of a reasonable or objective person.

He dismissed the application.

- DispatchLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Owl tracking technology catches human prey Sci-Tech
  2. Suspected livestock thief fighting for his life after beating by community South Africa
  3. Hawks swoop on Limpopo licensing officers, testing centre closes South Africa
  4. Festive season heartbreak as two children drown in Durban river South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X