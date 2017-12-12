Swim aside Aquaman there is a new water hero in town and he is flying in with a message: “Shower together.”

Jetting in at high speed to inform and protect Cape Town is Alexander “Zanda” Setlaleleng!

The chief flight attendant of SAA with his entertaining presentation style has been key in raising awareness about the Western Cape’s water crisis.

“He welcomes passengers in about 15 or 20 languages.” said MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde.

“Zanda adds a joke or tells a bit of a story and because of that people pay attention.”

Winde explained that Setlaleleng has turned into the topic of conversation when people land.

Setlaleleng is also called the "cabin crusader" of his OR Tambo International to Cape Town International Airport flight.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday‚ the flying phenomenon said: “I am a leader in my job sphere because I am the senior cabin crew.”

According to him‚ good heroes know “what needs to be done and to do it”.

Setlaleleng said it is imperative for airlines to let passengers know that Cape Town has a water problem and tell them how to help.

“In fact‚ everybody in the tourism industry must do the same.”

Like the city of Metropolis would do for Superman‚ the Western Cape government has officially recognised Setlatleleleng's efforts.

Winde personally thanked Setlaleleng for his contribution to spreading the water awareness message and presented him with a certificate.

“We want every airline to be putting this message out there to people coming into Cape Town” said Winde.

In a fashion‚ that would make Gotham’s Commissioner Gordon beam with pride‚ Winde has called for information about any elusive Dark Knights doing good in the province.

The Western Cape’s Water Hero initiative is a joint campaign between Winde and MEC for Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell.

It seeks to celebrate people who are raising awareness about the water crisis.

Said Winde: “If we hear about a hero we will go out and recognise a hero.”