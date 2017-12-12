Traffic officer Kevin Baker was patrolling a freeway when he was stopped by an exhausted man who said his wife was minutes away from delivering their baby in a car in Cape Town.

The couple‚ from Eerste River‚ were stuck in peak hour traffic when the expectant mother went into labour on the R300 on Monday evening.

“He was panicked‚ because he feared he wouldn’t get her to hospital in time. Officer Baker moved the woman into his patrol vehicle and rushed her to Karl Bremer Hospital with blue lights and siren going‚” said City of Cape Town spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhoudt.

“While driving‚ he informed the control room and received a reference number. Baker got the mom-to-be to hospital in time and the dad arrived in time too to witness the birth of a healthy baby boy.”

Just days before‚ Baker had been named as the city’s traffic officer of the year.

Commuters on the N2 in Cape Town had to make way last month for a very special person during the peak hour rush.

Traffic officer Amanda Fojo was going about her business when a desperate motorist stopped alongside her and pleaded that she help a pregnant woman.

Fojo looked at the mother-to-be in the back seat and realised that the baby was well on its way.

“She put her midwifery skills to use instead and helped the lady deliver a healthy baby boy‚” said the city’s traffic spokesperson‚ Richard Coleman‚ at the time.