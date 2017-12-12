South Africa

WATCH | At least 50 injured after 'tornado' rips through Vaal Marina

12 December 2017 - 07:53 By TimesLIVE

At least 50 people sustained minor injuries after what onlookers described as a 'tornado' caused extensive damage in the Vaal Marina area in Midvaal on Monday.

According to ER24, when paramedics arrived on the scene they found extensive damage caused by the severe wind.

Rooftops were blown off and power lines were damaged. At least 50 patients sustained minor injuries. Half of the patients were treated on the scene and a total of 25 patients were transported to hospital for further medical care.

Videos and images of the 'tornado' and subsequent destruction flooded social media:

Photos taken by Celestine Lourens of the tornado and damage in Vaal Marina today!

Posted by Storm Report SA on Monday, 11 December 2017

According to the Midvaal Municipality, at least 300 people have reported damages to their homes, with some having been destroyed by the storm. Displaced residents are being assisted with temporary shelters while the municipality assess the extent of the damage.

Two help centres have been set-up to assist those who have been affected.

