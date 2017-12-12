WATCH | At least 50 injured after 'tornado' rips through Vaal Marina
At least 50 people sustained minor injuries after what onlookers described as a 'tornado' caused extensive damage in the Vaal Marina area in Midvaal on Monday.
According to ER24, when paramedics arrived on the scene they found extensive damage caused by the severe wind.
Rooftops were blown off and power lines were damaged. At least 50 patients sustained minor injuries. Half of the patients were treated on the scene and a total of 25 patients were transported to hospital for further medical care.
Videos and images of the 'tornado' and subsequent destruction flooded social media:
Tornado went through Vaal Marina on the Vaal Dam this evening... Roofs blown off, trees uprooted, walls down - lots of damage to property!! pic.twitter.com/gYy0NL8drc— Sandy Gaddin (@SandyGaddin) December 11, 2017
Photos taken by Celestine Lourens of the tornado and damage in Vaal Marina today!Posted by Storm Report SA on Monday, 11 December 2017
According to the Midvaal Municipality, at least 300 people have reported damages to their homes, with some having been destroyed by the storm. Displaced residents are being assisted with temporary shelters while the municipality assess the extent of the damage.
Two help centres have been set-up to assist those who have been affected.
Dozens of people have been injured, after a tornado hit Vaal Marina early on Monday evening.— Midvaal Municipality (@MidvaalLM) December 11, 2017
If you need emergency assistance, call 016 360 7500 or contact the Midvaal Call Centre on 0861 643 8225 #Tornado #VaalMarina pic.twitter.com/gPe7pUf0t1
