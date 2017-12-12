WATCH | At least 50 injured after 'tornado' rips through Vaal Marina

At least 50 people sustained minor injuries after what onlookers described as a 'tornado' caused extensive damage in the Vaal Marina area in Midvaal on Monday.

According to ER24, when paramedics arrived on the scene they found extensive damage caused by the severe wind.

Rooftops were blown off and power lines were damaged. At least 50 patients sustained minor injuries. Half of the patients were treated on the scene and a total of 25 patients were transported to hospital for further medical care.

Videos and images of the 'tornado' and subsequent destruction flooded social media: