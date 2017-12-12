South Africa

Water-wasters face jail in Cape Town's latest crackdown

12 December 2017 - 16:59 By Dave Chambers
Property owners will also have to tell the council when they fit or change a geyser‚ heat pump or solar hot water panels‚ and only registered plumbers will be permitted to work on these devices.
Property owners will also have to tell the council when they fit or change a geyser‚ heat pump or solar hot water panels‚ and only registered plumbers will be permitted to work on these devices.
Image: iStock

Cape Town wants to jail people who flout water restrictions.

A proposed by-law introduces the threat of imprisonment‚ cracks down on borehole use and rogue plumbers‚ makes swimming pool covers mandatory and compels section title schemes to blow the whistle on owners who use too much water.

The measures were tabled on Tuesday as proposed amendments to the water-by-law which are open for public comment until January 8.

“A person who fails to comply with water restrictions ... is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine or upon conviction to a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months‚” says the draft.

The mayoral committee member for water‚ Xanthea Limberg‚ said the changes were aimed at making Cape Town a more resilient‚ water-sensitive city that can “thrive despite intense drought episodes”.

‘Guilt-free’ Jozi water set for Cape Town

A social experiment to supply “guilt-free” Jozi water to Cape Town could bring at least some relief for the city's water crisis.
News
1 day ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Frugality's reward is ... a surcharge?

Damned if you do, damned if you don't. That is how Capetonians who have reduced their water consumption must regard the city's plans to introduce a ...
Business
2 days ago

Cape Town businesses turn to treated effluent to keep operating

More than 350 Cape Town businesses are using treated effluent in place of drinking water amid the city’s worst drought.
Business
5 days ago

More cuts in store for Cape

Measures will restrict households to 10,500 litres a month
News
6 days ago

Under the new by-law‚ anyone who wants to use non-municipal water for domestic purposes will need the council’s written permission. And where borehole water is used for irrigation it will have to be used sparingly‚ efficiently and “in line with the watering times of the water by-laws”.

Property owners will also have to tell the council when they fit or change a geyser‚ heat pump or solar hot water panels‚ and only registered plumbers will be permitted to work on these devices.

When a property is sold‚ a certificate will be needed from a registered plumber guaranteeing that its water installation conforms with the by-law.

The amendments also give the council powers to insist that a water management device‚ sub-meter or pre-paid meter is fitted to each unit in a sectional title scheme. Body corporates must read sub-meters and blow the whistle on any resident flouting water restrictions.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motorist assaults traffic officer South Africa
  2. Religious leaders march on parliament over Trump's Jerusalem move South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘I’m no hero’ insists firefighter who saved boy's life South Africa
  4. Water-wasters face jail in Cape Town's latest crackdown South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X