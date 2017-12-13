It was a story that gripped the country. One-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo was missing after a hijacking on a Friday afternoon in March‚ and Durbanites - and the rest of the country via social media - went on the search‚ as #HelpFindDurbanBaby and #BabySiwaphiwe trended.

As it would turn out‚ the baby was not kidnapped‚ but was rather taken by her biological father as part of a plot hatched by the mother‚ Sbongile Mbambo.

On Wednesday‚ Mbambo came clean for the first time on her role‚ pleading guilty to crafting the ruse‚ which set police on a province-wide manhunt for her "missing" child.

She‚ along with her secret lover Phumlani Mbokazi‚ the child's father‚ were arrested after they misled police into carrying out a massive two-day search for Siwaphiwe after a "hijacking" outside the City View shopping centre in Greyville‚ Durban‚ which had people around the country praying for the safe return of the baby.