Baby’s head found in informal settlement

Police in Mlungisi in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest after the head of a baby was found in an open space in Nomzamo location in Komani.

Police Captain Namhla Mdleleni appealed to anyone with information on the mother of the baby to contact the police.

“The police are doing everything in their power to try and find the mother. At the moment we have been trying without any luck‚” said Mdleleni.

She said people with information can contact the police on 086 001 0111.

Nomzamo Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson Mnqophiso Naye said the baby’s head was discovered by residents of the Nomzamo informal settlement when they went to the toilet.

“As the community leader the people came to me to report the incident. I noticed that only the head of the baby was left and the other parts were missing‚” he said.

Naye said it looks like dogs ate the body and left the head.

“We don’t know who the mother of the baby is and we rely on the people from Mlungisi to please come forward with information‚” he said.

Naye said as the neighbourhood watch they are working closely with the police to try to trace the mother of the baby.