Call to charge initiates’ parents for botched circumcisions

Young traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape want parents to be charged for negligence if their children are injured – or worse‚ killed – in initiation schools as a result of botched and illegal circumcisions or criminality.

The Contralesa Youth Wing (CYW) believes this will help create a higher level of vigilance among parents and safeguard the lives of their sons.

CYW provincial chairman Prince Ntsindiso Mdunyelwa on Tuesday said many parents make it the sole responsibility of traditional surgeons and nurses to ensure the safety of their sons.

“Parents must be charged for their negligence on this matter. We are saying there is a portion of blame that must be attributed to the father in the event that the initiate dies as a result of either criminal activities taking place in the bush‚ injuries‚ dehydration or illegal circumcisions.”

He was reacting to reports that six initiates had died since the start of the 2017 summer initiation season on November 16.

-Daily Dispatch