Wendy Horn‚ the principal of Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell‚ Cape Town, is among 50 finalists hoping to win the 2017 Global Teacher of the Year Award‚ according to the Western Cape department of education.

The other South African finalist is Majorie Brown from Roedean School in Johannesburg.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer praised Horn for her achievement.

Horn‚ who specialises in teaching maths and science‚ had previously clinched the award of Teacher of the Year in the Western Cape in 2013.

In the following year‚ she received an award of excellence in teaching science from the national department.

The global award comes with $1-million in prize money.

“This is an extraordinary achievement. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate both teachers and especially the Western Cape’s very own Ms Horn‚” said Schäfer.

In the statement‚ Horn said being selected as one the top 50 teachers was an “exciting and humbling experience”, adding: “It is also a little bit daunting‚ knowing that educators will now look up to you to inspire‚ mentor and lead them.”

She said the selection for the award recognised the hard work of the teachers who had mentored and shaped her.

“The selection also rewards the scores of learners who have passed through my classrooms and laboratories‚ and their hard work and dedication. It is a privilege to be able to mould young people‚ preparing them to be positive and active citizens of our country‚” she added.

The winner will be announced in March next year.