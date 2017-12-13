Cashiers fired over R43m MyCiTi theft but fraud kingpins escape

Twenty-two cashiers have been fired amid an investigation into the theft of up to R43-million from Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service.

Many of them have admitted guilt but were "too intimidated" to reveal who was behind the syndicate, said Cape Town transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

Eight of the 22 have been charged with theft, according to City of Cape Town documents made public in the row that has sparked an investigation of officials and politicians.

Weaknesses of financial controls in the MyCiTi fare system were pointed out by auditors PwC in a December 2014 report to Whitehead, the documents say.

In a report to the council arguing why she should not be suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct, Whitehead said she learnt of the thefts only in 2016.

A disputed council forensics report on March 24 2016 recommended that city manager Achmat Ebrahim investigate Whitehead's role in the fare system. This recommendation was removed when the final version of the report was issued on March 30.