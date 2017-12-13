South Africa

Church youth leader in porn case expected to plead only in January

13 December 2017 - 12:13 By Dave Chambers
A 27-year-old Cape Town church youth leader allegedly enticed at least 50 teenage boys to send him explicit photographs.
Image: Igor Stevanovic via 123RF.Com

A Cape Town church youth leader who allegedly enticed at least 50 teenage boys to send him explicit photographs is expected to plead at his next court appearance in January.

The 27-year-old man appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ when the prosecution said more time was needed to complete the investigation and finalise the charge sheet.

The man’s lawyer warned that if the charge sheet was not ready by January he would apply for the case to be dismissed.

The church worker‚ who cannot be named until he has pleaded‚ was arrested at his Rondebosch home early in September after an investigation by the Hawks and the US Department of Homeland Security.

In addition to boys aged 12 to 17 from some of Common Ground Church’s nine congregations‚ the man’s alleged victims included pupils at a number of leading Cape Town boys’ schools. He presented himself as a sports photographer and a church youth worker.

The man remains free on R1‚000 bail.

