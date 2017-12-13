South Africa

Driver slapped in clink after video of him klapping cop goes viral

13 December 2017 - 05:00 By BAFANA NZIMANDE

A video of a man assaulting a traffic officer has emerged.

A motorist who allegedly assaulted a traffic officer after being stopped for breaking a road rule has been arrested, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and police confirmed on Tuesday.

He faces a common assault charge and is being kept in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.

The clash occurred on the N12 in Potchefstroom on Sunday. A woman passenger was arrested with the driver. Because both refused to give their addresses, they are being kept in custody.

The driver was apparently spotted overtaking on a barrier line. He refused to disclose his residential address when the officer wanted to issue him with a traffic fine. The officer kept the motorist's driver's licence and this led to a squabble.

The incident was recorded on cellphone by another officer and the video has gone viral on different social media platforms.

"We are pleased the suspect has been arrested. Now we hope the law will deal with him," said RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane.

