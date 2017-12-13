Gunfire and explosions were part of a different kind of show at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday‚ as Durban’s Metro Police showcased their readiness for the festive season.

The police open day‚ officiated by Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede‚ saw a variety of crime-fighting techniques by the city police put on display.

The event marked the official launch of the festive season.

“The functions of a municipal police service go beyond issuing of traffic fines. They are a formidable crime-fighting force‚” Gumede said.

“This is one of the reasons we have built metro police stations in townships. We will continue to increase the capacity of metro police because they are the people’s police.”

She said that the “multi-talented” force of officers was ready to tackle crime to ensure safety of citizens.

“Police are the friends of our people and enemies of criminals. Respect the rules and our police will respect you. Metro police will ensure that you enjoy this festive season‚” she said.

Part of the season launch was the turning on of thousands of Christmas lights that stretch down Dr Pixley KaSeme Street.

City manager Sipho Nzuza said the municipality had embarked on a robust campaign to clean up the inner city and restore it to a beautiful haven where people can shop‚ do business‚ and enjoy the various tourism offerings.

“To achieve our goal we have looked at five aspects‚ namely‚ safety and security‚ dealing with derelict buildings‚ a review of existing informal trade facilities‚ cleaning up the inner city and upgrading the urban realm.”