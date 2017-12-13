FeesMustFall activist might receive his diploma in a coffee shop

As more than 5000 Cape Peninsula University of Technology graduates are capped this week, a former student leader might receive his qualification in a coffee shop or a nearby park.

Ayakha Magxothwa, 22, will graduate with a national diploma in public management on Wednesday. But he is banned from the university following his expulsion in October for allegedly torching a student shuttle during the #FeesMustFall protests.

Magxothwa, who is facing criminal charges including arson, has accused the university of robbing him and his family of an "important" moment in his life.

The former Cape Town campus student representative council chairman even asked the institution, through his lawyers, to allow him to be capped under police escort.

"Please note that in the African culture, graduation ceremonies are valuable to the community, its people and family," his lawyer, Busisiwe Mthamzeli, wrote to the university's lawyers last week.