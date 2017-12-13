Huge outcry against proposed home schooling policy

Parents who educate their children at home have strongly opposed the Draft Policy on Home Schooling which was published by the Department of Basic Education for comment.

The draft policy proposals state that parents should apply to the education department for registration of a learner and comply with any reasonable conditions set by the department.

The proposals also require parents to keep a record of attendance and a suitable timetable for the learner.

The proposals also require parents to adopt a curriculum and also present their children for period testing.

The closing date for comment on the policy proposals was December 8‚ but the department has extended the deadline for comment until January 31 next year.

The Pestalozzi Trust said the provisions of the draft policy were one-sided and impractical and infringed on the rights of home-educated learners and their parents.