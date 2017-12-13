More ambulances for Gauteng EMS

The Gauteng department of health has procured new ambulances and other emergency vehicles in time to meet the increased demand of the festive season.

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa told journalists in Midrand that the fleet of emergency vehicles were procured in two phases.

The first phase includes 164 ambulances‚ 10 patient transporters and four specialised vehicles for physically challenged patients.

The second phase includes 64 new ambulances and 20 primary response vehicles all completed by the end of the fourth quarter of the 2016/17 financial year.

“This brings a total number of operational ambulances to 862 in the province. All vehicles are added to the Gauteng health service platform and bring the total fleet of 1‚268 vehicles that will ensure we improve quality‚ access and response time to our services‚” said Ramokgopa.

She added that the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) total budget increased by six percent from R1.1-billion in the 2016/17 financial year to R1.2-billion in the 2017/18 financial year.