Residents hit by tornado slowly getting back on their feet

13 December 2017 - 13:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The damage caused by a tornado that hit Vaal Marina early on Monday evening.
Some members of Mamello informal settlement in Vaal Marina whose shacks were destroyed by a tornado on Monday have moved back to their homes.

The mayor of Midvaal‚ Bongani Baloyi‚ on Tuesday said the Red Ants started rebuilding the shacks on Monday afternoon and would be done by Thursday.

“Most of the work has been done. Some residents have moved back to their homes. Those who are displaced have been accommodated at the hall.”

He said the municipality has been receiving donations to help the community get back on their feet.

“The donations include blankets‚ food and we are now waiting for gas stoves. People's lives are now getting back to normal."

About 565 shacks were destroyed in the tornado and 1‚000 people displaced and 31 people suffered minor injuries.

 

