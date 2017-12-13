SABC strike may block airing of ANC conference

SABC staff will down tools on Thursday after wage talks broke down between unions and management.

Union Bemawu told members on Monday it had given the SABC notice of its intention to strike. It is demanding a 10% increase; management is offering 4.5%.

The Communication Workers' Union has also reportedly notified management of plans to strike. Besides salaries, the unions have taken issue with a reported R3.9-million paid to members of the interim SABC board, given the SABC's shaky finances.

The stoppage will take place two days before the ANC's elective conference, which could affect coverage of the five-day event.

The SABC posted a R977-million loss after tax for the 2016-2017 financial year.