Detectives investigating the murder of a SANDF staff sergeant at the Oudtshoorn infantry school‚ who was stabbed multiple times in the back and chin‚ have traced a second suspect to Port Elizabeth.

Preston Titus‚ 47‚ was found dead at his home just over a week ago.

"Thorough investigation in pursuit of the truth behind the murder led the investigation team to Port Elizabeth where a 30-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the murder‚" the SAPS said in a statement.

The suspect is being transported to the town to appear in the Oudtshoorn magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The 23-year-old suspect who was arrested first is making his second appearance in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

A 37-year-old woman arrested earlier was not charged. She was released "as there was not enough evidence to link her to the murder at the time‚" police said.

"Further arrests are not excluded as an ID-kit will soon be made available of another suspect that is believed to be linked to the murder. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation‚ no further details can be revealed at this stage."