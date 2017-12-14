South Africa

23 years behind bars for man who killed father in row over will

14 December 2017 - 09:39 By Aron Hyman
The accused had strangled his father in 2016.
A Cape Town man who murdered his father after discovering he was being disinherited was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Jonathan Schapira‚ from Grassy Park‚ was sentenced in the High Court in Cape Town after he strangled his father to death in November 2016.

“[He] was sentenced on a charge of premeditated murder after it was established that his father did not die of natural causes but was actually strangled to death‚” said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

“Detective Sergeant Ricardo Goldsmith received information that the accused had planned to kill his father because the deceased was going to disown him out of his will.”

A second 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder last week and is being held at Pollsmoor prison in Tokai.

The man faces charges of premeditated murder and appeared in court on Monday. 

