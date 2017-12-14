Arms dealer's arrest 'rushed'

Lawyers of convicted war criminal Augustine Kouwenhoven believe their client's arrest on Friday was rushed and made without a compliant extradition bundle from Dutch authorities.

Responding to the state's submissions in Kouwenhoven's bail application at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday, attorney Gary Eisenberg said an earlier extradition request from the Dutch government was turned down for being "noncompliant".

"After his provisional arrest the Dutch authorities have to make available the extradition request, which has to comply with South African law. South Africa received an extradition request months ago and it was sent back for being noncompliant," said Eisenberg.

The defence also told the court their client was not a flight risk and had "co-operated fully with all authorities" even before his arrest.

Kouwenhoven is facing extradition to the Netherlands where he is expected to serve 19 years in prison after he was convicted of illegal arms dealing and war crimes by the International Criminal Court in April.