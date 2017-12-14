South Africa

Cape Law Society concerned at attacks on judiciary

14 December 2017 - 15:36 By Timeslive
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The Cape Law Society is concerned at the flurry of attacks on the judiciary after a ruling by the High Court that National Prosecuting Authority Shaun Abrahams should vacate his seat.

“Leaders of public organisations must know that some sections of society will accept that which is said by leaders as true and so must be careful not to abuse their role in society by attacking the judiciary in our country‚” said Cape Law Society (CLS) president Lulama Lobi.

The society said it regretted statements attributed to ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini who appeared to suggest that the court was “lobbied” before it ruled in favour of Freedom Under Law‚ Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

“The way our judiciary carries itself‚ it shows that it is being lobbied‚” she said at a rally in Durban.

“No serious observer will believe that Minister Bathabile Dlamini has evidence to support her claims for we believe that if she had such evidence‚ she would surely have shared this with her lawyers or made the evidence public‚” Lobi said in a statement on Thursday.

“Leaders of public organisations must know that some sections of society will accept that which is said by leaders as true and so must be careful not to abuse their role in society by attacking the judiciary in our country. Attacks on the judiciary undermine the standing of the courts in the minds of the people.”

CLS said words such as “judicial coup” and “judicial overreach” had been used by some commentators after the judgment which amounted to an attempt to interfere with the independence of the judiciary.

“The CLS calls on all those who have complaints against the judiciary to report such complaints to the Judicial Services Commission. A complainant will be required to present evidence to show a prima facie case of misconduct to warrant an investigation.”

The courts were not infallible‚ added the CLS‚ hence there were provisions for appeals and reviews to challenge court decisions‚ with decorum to ensure that the dignity of the courts and the judicial system were upheld.

READ MORE

Nadel appalled by state of affairs at NPA

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) says it is appalled by the state of affairs within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
News
1 hour ago

Zuma's appeal will fail: CASAC

The Council for the Advancement of SA Constitution (CASAC) is confident that President Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the high court ruling declaring ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma to appeal ruling on Ramaphosa public prosecutions appointment

President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers‚ outlining why is he is appealing a ruling that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Corruption 'overtaking HIV infection as SA's most serious scourge'

HIV/Aids researcher Prof Salim Abdool Karim has castigated National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams for failing to act against those ...
News
23 hours ago

Zuma judgments prove even the president is equal before the law: Outa

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) is relieved that taxpayers do not have to pay for President Jacob Zuma's failed attempts to stop the Public ...
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Law Society concerned at attacks on judiciary South Africa
  2. Groote Schuur transplant programme breathes again South Africa
  3. Robbers jump from fourth floor in bid to evade capture South Africa
  4. Somalia's Shabaab kill 13 police in academy bombing Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X