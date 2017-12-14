Defaulting municipalities still owe more than R10bn for water

Only around R270-million of an outstanding R10.7-billion debt owed by defaulting municipalities for bulk water supply has been paid, with promises of another R300-million in the pipeline.

This is according to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who addressed the media in Pretoria on Wednesday.

On November 24, Mokonyane announced that notices had been sent to 30 municipalities that had defaulted on a combined debt of R10.7-billion, informing them their bulk water supply would be "throttled" should they fail to make arrangements for payment.

The notices advised the municipalities that under section 59 of the National Water Act, the Department of Water Affairs was authorised to restrict or suspend water to the defaulting municipalities.

Mokonyane said that subsequent to this announcement, a meeting between the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation, the national Treasury, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, as well as the SA Local Government Association was held.