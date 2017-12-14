Defaulting municipalities still owe more than R10bn for water
Only around R270-million of an outstanding R10.7-billion debt owed by defaulting municipalities for bulk water supply has been paid, with promises of another R300-million in the pipeline.
This is according to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who addressed the media in Pretoria on Wednesday.
On November 24, Mokonyane announced that notices had been sent to 30 municipalities that had defaulted on a combined debt of R10.7-billion, informing them their bulk water supply would be "throttled" should they fail to make arrangements for payment.
The notices advised the municipalities that under section 59 of the National Water Act, the Department of Water Affairs was authorised to restrict or suspend water to the defaulting municipalities.
Mokonyane said that subsequent to this announcement, a meeting between the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation, the national Treasury, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, as well as the SA Local Government Association was held.
"At the meeting there was consensus that the proposal by Salga, of a total debt write-off was neither feasible nor up for consideration. Equally, national Treasury was unambiguously clear this would not be possible," she said.
A total of R213-million has been paid to water boards by the affected municipalities and a further R55-million to the Water Trading Entity.
"Commitments received since our initial pronouncements and over and above monies already received, amount to R300-million," Mokonyane said.
Of the 30 municipalities cited, 25 had made contact with the Department of Water Affairs and 11 had paid amounts towards their debt.
"We must make it clear that the department will not cut water supply but may throttle the pressure at which we supply bulk water," she said.
