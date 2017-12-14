However‚ there is not agreement on the exact version of events.

The story told by Van Zyl is that an HIV positive pregnant patient who presented at a doctor at 38 weeks‚ needed very expensive emergency antiretrovirals treatment to prevent the virus being passed onto her soon to be born baby.

Doctors told TimesLIVE that it is advised that HIV patients must start ARVs as they realise they are pregnant‚ preferably before three months.

But in this case the patient was not on treatment.

Van Zyl explained to Discovery in the required forms that the expensive R1‚000-drug was needed to try to drop the person's viral load in one day.

"We give this and then pray [and hope]‚" she explained on the phone to TimesLIVE.

Van Zyl motivated that the patient receive this high-cost drug‚ which would not normally be available on Key Care‚ Discovery's lowest and cheapest option.

But here is where the story becomes unclear.

The patient told Van Zyl on WhatsApp that after getting the medicine‚ she was asked in a phone call by Discovery Health to return it to Dischem in Kempton Park or face paying for it.

She messaged Van Zyl: "They asked me to bring back the medication because they can't do the claim and they say you didn’t call the chronic and maybe you not in Discovery. They don’t know [ sic].”

Van Zyl was furious that she was not called by Discovery about the confusion.

She tweeted: "I am stunned. I have never. Never! They have my number. They know where to find me. If there was a problem why didn't they call ME?! #DiscoveryMustFall.

Van Zyl said: "I am shaking with rage. The patient took the medication back. She is so scared for baby. She knows that she needs the antiretroviral syrup prophylaxis. Somebody has to get fired. This is unbelievable. #DiscoveryMustFall"