Hannah Cornelius murder accused blows kisses to girlfriend in court

The four men accused of the rape and murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius seemed more concerned about wooing their lovers in court than the 10 charges they face.

Geraldo Parsons smiled and blew kisses to his girlfriend after he heard that the case was postponed, yet again, to January 25.

He was standing in the dock at the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court with Vernon Witbooi, Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius.

Dressed in hoodies and wearing rusty prison chains, the men seemed more at ease than the heavily armed police observing the proceedings.

They have been accused of raping and murdering the 21-year-old after they hijacked and kidnapped her and her friend, Cheslin Marsh, in the early hours of May 27.