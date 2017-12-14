South Africa

Robbers jump from fourth floor in bid to evade capture

14 December 2017 - 15:21 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

Four robbers jumped from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in Bedfordview east of Johannesburg to try to evade capture.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said they were called to the scene at 8:47am on Thursday after their leap of faith.

Three of the suspects were arrested while the fourth one escaped. One suspect that was arrested fractured both his ankles.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

