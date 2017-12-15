Boksburg woman 'lived the high life after stealing R460-million'

A 43-year-old Boksburg woman has for 13 years lived a life many can only dream of - allegedly thanks to an ingenious scheme in which she managed to pay herself about R460-million.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, swooped on her home on Wednesday and seized millions of rands worth of jewellery and luxury cars and motorcycles.

Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the woman was employed as an accountant with multinational medical equipment supplier Medtronic, based in Midrand.

She was arrested on Wednesday, and is due to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday on charges of fraud, theft and money-laundering.

Mulamu said the woman allegedly duplicated payments to legitimate clients and service providers, paying money directly into her deceased husband's bank account.

"The Hawks attached the suspect's 11 luxurious vehicles, including three Range Rovers, a Porsche and motorbikes; seven immovable properties with furniture and appliances, and jewellery worth over R12-million, which was emptied from five safes in the house," Mulamu said.