Why is it that medical inflation rises above overall prices year after year‚ squeezing private consumers' wallets?

The Competition Commission Health Market Inquiry into private health has analysed five years of medical aid claim data and found on average that health spend increased 4% above inflation. The number one cost driver was "hospital spend".

The inquiry has been at work for four years to give consumers answers as to what is costing so much and also to determine if there is a lack of competition in the private market.

The commission has released four interim technical reports to try and explain pieces of the puzzle and four more reports are expected on Friday.

In a report titled "Analysis of Medical Schemes Claims Data"‚ the commission finds the average spend by medical aid members increased by 9.2% per annum over five years.

Another report examined 90% of all medical aid data from nearly every single medical aid in 2014‚ a data set described as "the most comprehensive that has ever been compiled to explain private spend in healthcare". It found most of the above-inflation increases are "driven largely by in-hospital costs". The biggest reason for rising spend was demographics‚ ageing members getting sicker and going to hospital more.