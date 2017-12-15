SABC management have offered to enter into mediation on Friday to break a wage deadlock and prevent further disruptions to programming.

The proposal comes a day before the ANC's elective conference‚ which could be hampered by the absence of dozens of SABC staff.

The strike gained traction on Thursday‚ garnering support from trade union federation Cosatu and lobby group Right2Know.

The strike was initiated by union Bemawu and the Cosatu-aligned Communication Workers' Union.

An urgent SABC board meeting was called on Thursday to resolve the standoff.

Management later told staff that they would return to the negotiating table‚ with the possibility of a revised offer.

The company had offered a 4.5% raise‚ while workers demanded 10%. It condemned any acts of intimidation against striking employees.