South Africa

Mom-to-be in ARVs bust-up

Her doctor claims medaid forced her to take drugs back

15 December 2017 - 06:47 By Katharine Child
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 38-weeks pregnant woman who needed emergency antiretrovirals in a bid to prevent the virus from being passed onto her baby had them delivered to her by a courier after her doctor lambasted Discovery Health Medical Scheme on Twitter.

Johannesburg HIV doctor Sindi van Zyl, who is prolific on Twitter, used the hashtag Discovery Must Fall to ask how a pregnant woman at full term could be asked to return her medication to a pharmacy because the medical aid could not process her claim.

However, there is disagreement on the exact version of events.

Van Zyl said an HIV-positive pregnant patient needed the expensive emergency antiretroviral treatment.

Doctors told The Times it was advised HIV patients started ARVs when they realised they were pregnant, preferably before three months. But in this case the patient was not on treatment and was 38 weeks pregnant.

Van Zyl explained to Discovery in the required forms that the expensive R1000-a- month drug was needed to try to drop the person's viral load in one day.

"We give this and then pray [and hope]," she said by phone to The Times.

She motivated that the patient receive the drug, which would not normally be available on Key Care, Discovery's cheapest option.

Here's why SA is struggling to beat HIV

South Africa's policy to reduce HIV infections is to do what the United Nations recommends‚ which is to get 90% of people tested‚ 90% of HIV-positive ...
News
10 days ago

Stellenbosch unveils breakthrough on HIV and the brain

HIV directly affects the brain in the early stages of the infection‚ Stellenbosch University researchers have discovered.
Lifestyle
13 days ago

But this is where the story becomes unclear. The patient told Van Zyl on Whats-App that she had received the medication and was asked in a phone call by Discovery Health to return it to Dischem in Kempton Park or face paying for it.

Van Zyl was furious that she was not called by Discovery about the confusion.

She tweeted: "I am stunned. They have my number. If there was a problem why didn't they call ME?! #DiscoveryMustFall.''

Van Zyl said: "I am shaking with rage. The patient took the medication back. She is so scared for the baby. She knows she needs the antiretroviral syrup prophylaxis. Somebody has to get fired. #DiscoveryMustFall."

Discovery Health investigated the incident, listened to recordings of calls and found that the medicine had never been dispensed and was thus never returned.

CEO Jonathan Broomberg said: "It is not correct that the medicine was dispensed and the member requested to return it. The medicine has not, in fact, been dispensed at all. We have arranged for delivery of the medicine this afternoon [on Tuesday] and informed our member about this."

According to Discovery, the medication was approved on December 7.

Broomberg said: "We originally approved the medication on 7/12. When the member went to Dischem on 11/12, the claim had not been processed due to an error in our system. Unfortunately, we were not aware of this until it was escalated to us today."

Dischem did not reply to media queries.

Discovery has apologised, saying errors of this kind were "extremely rare and unfortunate".

The medicine was delivered on Tuesday.

READ MORE

PrEP anti-retrovirals are like a seat belt, but it's best to have an airbag too

"It's magic," said Francois, smiling. "Every time I take a pill I think about the people who aren't so lucky as to have this option."
Lifestyle
13 days ago

World Aids Day: Antiretroviral drug sets you free

Skin on skin was once the forbidden fruit of male casual sex hook-ups, but that is all changing, thanks to a blue pill.
News
14 days ago

Nigeria's flourishing 'miracle cure' business for HIV/AIDS

Blessing wanted to believe the advert on Facebook that promised "a cure for AIDS".
Lifestyle
14 days ago

SA women in trial to test new HIV prevention jab

South African women are going to part be part of a trial to test an antiretroviral injection‚ to see if it can prevent them from contracting HIV.
Lifestyle
14 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Throw away a turkey? How we waste food South Africa
  2. Massive accident shuts N3 freeway between Joburg and Durban South Africa
  3. Boksburg woman 'lived the high life after stealing R460-million' South Africa
  4. Rotten truth about SA eggs: 73% contaminated with bacteria Consumer Live
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X