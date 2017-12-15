Mom-to-be in ARVs bust-up

A 38-weeks pregnant woman who needed emergency antiretrovirals in a bid to prevent the virus from being passed onto her baby had them delivered to her by a courier after her doctor lambasted Discovery Health Medical Scheme on Twitter.

Johannesburg HIV doctor Sindi van Zyl, who is prolific on Twitter, used the hashtag Discovery Must Fall to ask how a pregnant woman at full term could be asked to return her medication to a pharmacy because the medical aid could not process her claim.

However, there is disagreement on the exact version of events.

Van Zyl said an HIV-positive pregnant patient needed the expensive emergency antiretroviral treatment.

Doctors told The Times it was advised HIV patients started ARVs when they realised they were pregnant, preferably before three months. But in this case the patient was not on treatment and was 38 weeks pregnant.

Van Zyl explained to Discovery in the required forms that the expensive R1000-a- month drug was needed to try to drop the person's viral load in one day.

"We give this and then pray [and hope]," she said by phone to The Times.

She motivated that the patient receive the drug, which would not normally be available on Key Care, Discovery's cheapest option.