N3 reopened after massive accident

The N3 road has been reopened after a massive accident caused major delays early on Friday.

"N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) is pleased to announce that all lanes along the N3 Toll Route (in both north- and southbound directions) have now been cleared and re-opened following the two multi-vehicle crashes and a diesel spill at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass‚" a statement said on Friday.

"Motorists are advised that the current traffic backlog will take a while to clear. Congested traffic (due to the backlog) may cause further delays between Harrismith in the Free State and Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal."