South Africa

SA doctor wins international prize for new treatment tool

15 December 2017 - 13:10 By Petru Saal
Dr Caroline Corbett.
Dr Caroline Corbett.
Image: Caroline Corbett/linkedin

A Cape Town doctor has won a prestigious international award for developing a cost-effective device to manage patients’ airways.

Dr Caroline Corbett developed the SmartBlade in conjunction with her husband in a bid to enhance access to quality medical equipment.

The video laryngoscope‚ which is used to intubate difficult airways‚ has been hailed for its novel design and how it harnesses the power of smartphone technology.

Intubation involves inserting a “tube” through a patient’s mouth and into the airway. The device can be connected to a smartphone‚ which shows a video feed of what is happening in the airway.

The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA) said that Corbett had won the 2017 WFSA-Fresenius Kabi Anaesthesia Innovation Award for developing the device.

Corbett said: “(I was) very emotional‚ to be honest‚ as we had been so afraid the invention would never reach the people it needed to in order to make a difference.

“We are truly honoured to be the recipients of such a prestigious award and extremely grateful for the opportunities it will offer in ultimately facilitating the delivery of the (device) to clinicians who need it most.”

SASA CEO Natalie Zimmelman said the organisation was proud of the accolade and looked forward to seeing it used in South African hospitals in the future.

READ MORE

KZN's only private medical choppers launched

Holidaymakers soaking up the sun on KwaZulu-Natal’s shores can feel a little safer with the launch of two private aeromedical helicopters in Durban ...
News
1 day ago

#DiscoveryMustFall Twitter fallout unpacked

A 38-week old pregnant women who needed emergency antiretrovirals in a bid to prevent the HI-virus being passed onto her baby had them delivered to ...
News
1 day ago

How intelligent machines help doctors do more for their patients

SPONSORED | Artificial intelligence is being applied across many industries, and healthcare is no exception, writes the CEO of Discovery Health
Business
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Town goes hi-tech in pursuit of drunk drivers South Africa
  2. BREAKING | Nersa grants Eskom a 5.23% electricity tariff increase South Africa
  3. School transport crisis looms in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. SA doctor wins international prize for new treatment tool South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X