South Africa

Throw away a turkey? How we waste food

15 December 2017 - 08:27 By Aydn Parrott
Image: 123RF/Eugene Bochkarev

No one would consider throwing away a turkey at Christmas. But households discard up to 66kg of food a year‚ the equivalent of around 16 turkeys.

A study of 554 urban and rural households in Richards Bay and Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal‚ and Harrismith in Free State‚ found that they waste between 32kg and 66kg of unprepared food a year‚ say Rhodes University researchers.

Charlie Shackleton and Gamuchirai Chakona of Rhodes University questioned family members from both poor and wealthy households to find out how much food residents in mid-sized towns waste.

Each household member was estimated to waste 12.35kg of food a year on average‚ based on food that had been thrown away in the 48 hours before interviews were conducted. About 27% of households threw away prepared food‚ 15% discarded unprepared food and 8% wasted drinks.

Still planning your Christmas feast? Steal menu ideas from top chefs

Here's what some of the country's best chefs will be cooking for their families this festive season
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Prepared foods most commonly trashed were pap‚ meat‚ vegetables and rice; discarded unprepared foods were potatoes‚ fish and vegetables; and milk was the most frequently wasted drink.

Writing in the journal PLOS ONE‚ Shackleton and Chakona said the reasons most often given for throwing away food were that it “looked or smelt bad and that households had prepared too much and it was not possible for them to save leftovers”.

The researchers found that smaller households wasted more prepared food‚ but there was no difference in wastefulness between rich and poor families.

The academics said there was a need for education campaigns on food purchasing skills‚ meal planning‚ how to use leftovers‚ interpreting sell-by‚ use-by and best-before dates‚ as well as food management and storage skills.

“In areas like Richards Bay‚ where households practise agriculture‚ campaigns should focus on supporting households on how to process their produce‚ especially drying vegetables after harvesting‚” they said.

READ MORE

SA goes cold turkey as retailers battle to source traditional fare

Woolworths is going cold turkey this Christmas. The high-end retailer has failed to bring home the bacon - well, actually the turkey.
News
3 days ago

Find your festive feast in Cape Town

Where to celebrate in style this Christmas
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Where to by the best ready-to-cook dishes for a fuss-free Christmas feast

Cooking up a Christmas feast can be taxing and tiring. Luckily, supermarkets now offer convenient, ready-made festive meats, sides and desserts to ...
Lifestyle
12 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Throw away a turkey? How we waste food South Africa
  2. Massive accident shuts N3 freeway between Joburg and Durban South Africa
  3. Boksburg woman 'lived the high life after stealing R460-million' South Africa
  4. Rotten truth about SA eggs: 73% contaminated with bacteria Consumer Live
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X