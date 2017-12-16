South Africa

Broadcasting union Bemawu ends strike at SABC

16 December 2017 - 13:37 By Timeslive
SABC staff went on strike on Thursday after management and staff could not reach an agreement over pay increases.
Image: Supplied

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Board and management on Saturday announced a wage deal with one union‚ following what it called "a difficult period".

The deal comes after members of the Broadcasting‚ Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and the Cosatu-aligned Communication Workers’ Union downed tools from Thursday‚ ahead of this weekend's ANC elective conference. The strike gained traction with support from Cosatu and lobby group Right2Know.

SABC announced that the wage deal it had reached for the 2017/18 financial year with Bemawu was for a 4.8% increase in basic salary‚ back-dated to July 2017.

"Bemawu has now officially called off their strike action‚" the state broadcaster said in a statement.

"The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is currently seeking concurrence on the offer with their members and they will revert to us when that process is completed."

Previously‚ the company had offered a 4.5% raise‚ while workers demanded 10%.

SABC Acting Group Chief Executive Officer‚ Nomsa Philiso‚ stated: “These negotiations were quite tough as all parties had to find each other in reaching a solution around matters on the table. With the organization dealing with a financial situation which is not ideal‚ we have had to strike a balance between taking care of employees‚ which is a priority and ensuring we do not put further stress on the finances of the SABC.”

