South Africa

Shembe church leader’s inauguration called off

16 December 2017 - 17:05 By Nathi Olifant
Lawyer Trevor Nkosi announcing the postponement of the new
Lawyer Trevor Nkosi announcing the postponement of the new "Thembezinhle" Shembe church leader in Mthwalume near Port Shepstone, KZN south-coast. December 16, 2017.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

The exact reasons for the decision were not yet known‚ but spokesman for the eThembezinhle faction of the church Nkululeko Mthethwa confirmed the postponement.

"There are legal considerations that had to be taken into cognisance before they proceed with those processes. Bear in mind also that there are family issues first within the Shembe family‚ like the will. All that needs to be properly looked into.

“All those processes have a huge impact on the life of the church and its functionaries‚" said Mthethwa.

He would not say who the leader is‚ as he cannot be seen nor photographed at this stage.

"What I can confirm is that no installation took place and there's no problem in that. There are no squabbles it's just that processes need to be followed‚" he said.

