South Africa

Traffic volumes beginning to climb on KwaZulu-Natal roads

16 December 2017 - 17:50 By Timeslive
KZN - N3 South, Traffic between Pietermaritzburg and Ashburton slow.
Image: @TrafficSA/Twitter

The holiday season is getting started with toll roads signalling increased traffic in South Africa's holiday province of KwaZulu-Natal while Limpopo authorities are busting road offenders for attempted bribery of officers.

Between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday‚ i-traffic KZN‏ reported data showing the number of vehicles per hour at the Tongaat Toll Plaza: North - 3548 South - 3113

Between 3-pm‚ this had slowed to:

North - 1851 South - 2695

Vehicles per hour at the Marianhill Toll Plaza between 1pm and 2pm were:

North - 2707 South - 4210

At about 4.35pm‚ a crash was reported on the N3‚ Durban bound near Harrismith.

In Limpopo‚ Arrive Alive said the Fraud and Corruption Unit arrested another two drivers for bribery.

Both will remain in custody till Monday.

The drivers tried to bribe the officers with R200 and R400.

Earlier in the month‚ another two motorists were arrested for trying to bribe the officers with R200 and R600. One of the suspects is still in custody for outstanding warrants.

This follow the arrest of an examiner of vehicles for handing R10‚000 bribe to one of the officers.

