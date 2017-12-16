The holiday season is getting started with toll roads signalling increased traffic in South Africa's holiday province of KwaZulu-Natal while Limpopo authorities are busting road offenders for attempted bribery of officers.

Between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday‚ i-traffic KZN‏ reported data showing the number of vehicles per hour at the Tongaat Toll Plaza: North - 3548 South - 3113

Between 3-pm‚ this had slowed to:

North - 1851 South - 2695

Vehicles per hour at the Marianhill Toll Plaza between 1pm and 2pm were:

North - 2707 South - 4210