President Jacob Zuma's announcement on Saturday of free tertiary education for poor and middle-class South Africans was met with cautious optimism by members of the public and opposition parties.

From 2018‚ eligible South African children of the unemployed‚ social grant recipients‚ parents earning below a minimum wage‚ domestic workers‚ farm workers‚ mine workers and entry-level civil servants will be able to access public universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges at no cost.

The president said students from households with a combined annual income of R350‚000 or less would have their TVET college or university studies fully subsidised for first-years in 2018 and fully phased in over five years.

There will also be “no tuition fee increment for students from households earning up to R600‚000 a year during the 2018 academic year”.

On Twitter, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh‏ commented: "Free education announcement is ultimately a positive development. Cynical timing‚ but this is a much better policy than the status quo. Historic victory for students. Let’s see how implementation unfolds. #ANC54."