South Africa

Bathers cautioned to be on alert for sharks

18 December 2017 - 16:34 By Sikho Ntshobane
DECEMBER 18;2017: DAREDEVILS: Four young children swimming at the notorious Second Beach in Port St Johns just a day after two beachgoers drowned and two sharks spotted in the waters by authorities.
DECEMBER 18;2017: DAREDEVILS: Four young children swimming at the notorious Second Beach in Port St Johns just a day after two beachgoers drowned and two sharks spotted in the waters by authorities.
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Bathers planning to go for a dip at the popular but notorious Second Beach in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape have been warned to exercise caution after two sharks were spotted on the beach on Sunday.

Although authorities were unable to identify what type of sharks they were‚ Port St Johns mayor Lindelwa Rolobile said they were worried about the turn of events as they were expecting more people to flock to Second Beach in the build-up to Christmas.

The sharks were reportedly spotted by an Emergency Medical Services helicopter which had been despatched to help look for two bathers who drowned while swimming in the beach on Sunday morning.

The body of one of the victims‚ a 16-year-old male‚ was found washed ashore around 8am in the morning. Port St Johns police spokeswoman Captain Nozuko Handile said the body had been bitten by a shark.

Eastern Cape provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo however reiterated that the victim did not die from a shark attack.

"It will be hard to tell people not to go into the water but we urge them to exercise extreme caution‚" he said.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Concern for beach safety as four drown at Wild Coast holiday hotspot

The discovery of the "skeletal remains" of a drowning victim at Port St Johns on the Transkei coast has raised concerns over the safety for ...
News
1 day ago

Marine biologist dives in with the sharks for environmental impact

When she was 11 years old, Alison Towner read a book her father wrote. She’d lost him six years earlier.
Features
4 days ago

Shark-spotting drones on patrol at Australian beaches

High-tech shark-spotting drones are patrolling dozens of Australian beaches this summer to quickly identify underwater predators and deliver safety ...
News
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SARS takes Jacques Pauw to court South Africa
  2. Pizza giants' ice-cream spat Consumer Live
  3. Pistorius’ lawyers argue SCA breached his right to a fair trial South Africa
  4. Accused acquitted in high profile Khayelitsha murder case South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X