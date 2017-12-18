Homeowners denounced as heartless on social media over the apparent eviction of a 90-year-old Durban pensioner - after a picture of her sitting forlornly on the pavement went viral at the weekend - have gone public with their own battle. The rental dispute‚ they say‚ has led to them incurring large losses and having to put the house up for sale.

The matter broke on a Facebook post and on website South Africa Live‚ where author Marco Accolla first wrote about the saga on Sunday.

“This afternoon while Michelle and I were on our way to visit my family in Glenmore‚ we found a 90-year-old lady on the pavement‚ (in) Glenmore‚” he wrote.

He said the landlord - who TimesLIVE has chosen not to name because he could not be contacted - and “his side kick” identified as “Lionel”‚ obtained an eviction order. He claimed that the order was in Lionel’s name and not the owners.

Accolla said he called Lionel and tried to negotiate that they allow her to stay for a week‚ "even if I had to pay the rent for the lady"‚ but he reportedly refused.