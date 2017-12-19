South Africa

Oscar Pistorius approaches ConCourt to appeal murder sentence

19 December 2017 - 14:37 By Nico Gous
Oscar Pistorius peeks out a window during a break in his murder trial in the Pretoria High Court in 2014.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has filed papers at the Constitutional Court to appeal his sentencing.

He is contesting the ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on November 24 extended Pistorius’s conviction from six to 13 years and five months for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in the Pretoria High Court in 2014. The SCA upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015.

The High Court sentenced Pistorius to six years’ imprisonment in July 2016. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was unhappy with the trial court’s sentence of six years and took the matter back to the SCA on appeal.

