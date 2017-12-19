Pistorius’ lawyers argue SCA breached his right to a fair trial

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and his legal team believe the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) breached his right to a fair trial‚ because it “impermissibly disregarded or ignored material factual findings” the Pretoria High Court made.

“It can only interfere if it concludes‚ on the basis of those facts‚ there was still a misdirection sufficient to vitiate the sentence‚” Pistorius’ legal team argued in court papers filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday.

“When this occurs‚ the appellate court is exceeding its powers and breaching the rights of an accused to a fair trial.”

Pistorius is contesting the SCA extending his sentence from six years to 13 years and five months on November 24 this year for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

He was originally convicted of culpable homicide in the Pretoria High Court on September 12 2014. The SCA upgraded his conviction to murder on December 3 2015.