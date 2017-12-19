Pretoria businessman released after nearly 5 month kidnap ordeal
A family from Pretoria are relieved at the safe release of businessman Omar Carrim‚ who is recuperating in hospital after being released from a reported kidnap situation.
He was kidnapped 137 days ago shortly after leaving his business Home Hyper City.
“I can confirm the release of Omar Carrim (76). He was released in Olifantsfontein (on Monday) at about 10.30pm‚” said anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.
Carrim has been admitted to an undisclosed hospital where he is getting the required medical attention.
“We appeal for privacy. Let’s give the victim and his family the time and space to recover from the ordeal‚” said Abramjee.
The Carrim family has thanked relatives‚ friends and the community “for all the support and assistance since he disappeared in early August".
"We are most grateful to everyone and we thank the Almighty for returning our father and brother to us. Thank you for all the prayers and the moral support from the public‚” the family said.
“We also thank law enforcement agencies‚” added Abramjee.
“Omar Carrim and his family will not be commenting any further of this matter for now...We are just grateful he has been safely returned.”
No further details were immediately available.
In August‚ Carrim's son Abdulla told TimesLIVE that they had received many phone calls since his father went missing. On one occasion‚ his father had briefly made contact with his son‚ telling him he was fine but desperately needed his heart medication‚ before hanging up.
The frantic search for the city's prominent businessman started when he failed to arrive at his Laudium home at his normal arrival time of 6.15pm. He vanished after leaving his Home Hyper store in Pretorius Street in Pretoria CBD.
His burnt Mercedes Benz E300 was found the next day along the R515‚ near Atteridgeville.
The police were reported to have been working closely with the two private investigators hired by the family.
